30th Hard Hat Expo features new products for the construction industry

by Jon M. Casey

For the 30th year, the Hard Hat Expo in Syracuse, NY, was the place to be to find the latest in construction equipment and services on display. With more than 125 exhibitors featuring their company’s products at indoor and outdoor exhibits, thousands of contractors and industry professionals took the opportunity to explore all that was going on at this year’s event. Produced by the Lee Newspapers, Inc. Trade Show Division, the Hard Hat Expo was held April 6- 7 in the Center of Progress Building at the New York State Fairgrounds.

Some of the new products featured this year included equipment such as the new Pit Bull Screener from Lake Erie Portable Screeners, the RotoTilt excavator attachment coupler (shown on the cover of this issue) from RotoTilt, Inc., and the Craig Boxer Bucket sold by Vantage Equipment, LLC., just to name a few.

Dealerships like Tracey Road Equipment introduced the addition of the RoadTec product line to their growing equipment lineup. Other dealerships took the opportunity to show off models of their skid steer loader lines by providing units that were used in the Championship Skid Steer Rodeo held outside the Center of Progress Building, where more than 40 participants tested their skills at operating one of the skid steers (see coverage elsewhere in this issue). This year’s 30th Hard Hat Expo was by all accounts an outstanding success.

First-time exhibitors like Donigan Insurance and Zartman Erosion Products took advantage of the Hard Hat Expo venue to help make industry professionals aware of their products and services as well. Tommy Zartman, whose erosion control products are in high demand, said that he was pleased with turnout and the number of people visiting his exhibit. Zartman, whose family business Zartman Farms has been a regular exhibitor at the Keystone Farm Show in York, PA since its inception in 1998, said he was eager to exhibit at the Hard Hat Expo because his erosion control company is growing in New York State and he was looking to make contractors aware of his product line.

Service organizations such as SEFCU credit union and Land Improvement Contractors Association (LICA) were on hand to enroll new members as well. What better place to meet contractors looking for ways to improve their businesses, than at the Hard Hat Expo?

Trade Show Manager, Ken Maring, said he is looking forward to the 2017 Hard Hat Expo, slated for the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse in April 5- 6, 2017. Maring said that there is a current waiting list for exhibit space, indicating that next year’s show looks to be bigger and better than this year. He added that the new format of the Championship Skid Steer Rodeo added to the experience of attending this year’s show. With trophies sponsored by ADMAR and prize monies sponsored by McCarthy Tire Service and Hard Hat News, contestants spoke openly about the new, improved format. For more information on the 2017 Hard Hat Expo, visit www.hardhatexpo.com or call 800-218-5586.