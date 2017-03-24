Hard Hat News

Allen Introduces the New 255T4 Triple Roller Tube Paver

Allen a leader in professional quality site prep and concrete placing and finishing equipment, announced the debut of their newest form riding paver. The 255T4 is a high production, triple roller tube paver that is great for concrete streets, parking lots, shoulders, ramps, approaches, airfields and more.

The Allen 255T4 is a Tier 4 Final diesel powered paver that can do the work of larger more expensive pavers in many applications. This paver is easy to transport and setup due to having a lighter weight than traditional slip-form pavers. The 255T4 also supports our optional gang vibration system, which helps properly consolidate the concrete during the paving process.

255T4 standard features include:

  • 49.5 hp Hatz 4H50TIC (T4F) Diesel engine
  • Three precision engineered and level-tested roller tubes
  • Heavy duty sectionalized over-head truss system provides rigidity while allowing easy width changes
  • Spray system allows fogging of screeding tubes and also useful for quick clean up
  • Easy-to-use controls make operator training simple

Allen Engineering Corporation (AEC) is headquartered in Paragould, Arkansas USA. The company designs, engineers, manufactures and markets concrete and related equipment with a number one goal of Total Customer Satisfaction.

AEC is a family-owned, American provider of high quality equipment that is sold and rented through a network of dealers and rental centers around the world. For more information, visit the AEC website at www.alleneng.com.

