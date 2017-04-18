Altorfer Cat to sell full line of Thunder Creek Equipment Construction Products

Pella, IA – Altorfer Inc. and Thunder Creek Equipment have reached an agreement that will make the heavy equipment dealer an official provider of Thunder Creek’s products for the construction industry in central Illinois, eastern Iowa and northeast Missouri. Altorfer Inc. will sell and service the full line of Thunder Creek fuel, diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) and service products, including its line of Multi-tank Trailers (MTT) and Service and Lube Trailers (SLT).

Based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Altorfer Inc. has served the construction, agriculture, landscaping, manufacturing, material handling, rental, mining, governmental, trucking and power generation industries since 1957.

“Altorfer Inc. is an ideal partner here in the Midwest due to its extensive experience in the earthmoving and construction markets now feeling the full weight of emissions regulations and the need to manage DEF,” says Jim Hogan, general manager, Thunder Creek Equipment. “We also provide its customers with innovative ways of managing on-site fuel supply and maintenance activities – we see this as a powerful partnership between two great Midwestern companies.”

“Thunder Creek has made it easier for contractors to manage all of their fluids and maintenance activities in a very turnkey fashion – and the ability to haul bulk diesel without a HAZMAT endorsement is a real game changer,” says Trevor Shanahan, general sales manager, Altorfer Inc. “This partnership further drives home our commitment to provide our customers with new and innovative ways to streamline all aspects of their day-to-day work.”

To learn more about Thunder Creek Equipment, visit ThunderCreek.com. For more information on Altorfer Inc. and its 23 locations through Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, visit Altorfer.com.