by Jon M. Casey

April 5 and 6 are fast approaching! Are you ready for the 2017 Hard Hat Expo at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, NY? Show organizers are busy preparing for this year’s show as exhibitors plan for this two day event. For construction contractors and industry professionals who are looking for the latest innovations in the construction industry, this is the place to be.

Attendees will be able to visit with many of the Hard Hat Expo regulars like Tracey Road Equipment, Clark Equipment or ClearSpan Fabric Structures. They also can stop in to find out what some of the products and services that new exhibitors like Catamount Consulting, CFS Irrigation, Enovative Tech, KMK Construction, Instarmac Group and Precision/Nubble Site Solutions have to offer. Other exhibitors that are new to the show this year include AJ Sign Co., Clark Rigging and Rental Group, and Albany WinWater Works Company. At this writing, there are still a few exhibit spaces available, so there’s still an opportunity to sign up to participate in this year’s expo.

The popular Championship Skid Steer Rodeo is returning for 2017. Repeating last year’s successful format, show organizers are designing this competition to allow for more competitors over a longer time frame. As in the past, awards and prizes will be presented later in the day on Wednesday April 5. Be sure to register for the competition to compete in this challenging event.

So whether it’s equipment, services, construction accessories, safety equipment or specialty items there’s bound to be something for everyone at the Hard Hat Expo in Syracuse, NY April 5-6. See you there.

For more information including directions to attend the Hard Hat Expo or to sign up as an exhibitor, visit www.hardhatexpo.com or call Ken Maring at 800-218-5586.