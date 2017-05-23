ASCC – DCC Decorative Awards 2017

LOUIS, MO May 16 – The Decorative Concrete Council, (DCC), a specialty council of the American Society of Concrete Contractors (ASCC), St. Louis, in partnership with Concrete Construction magazine, announces its tenth annual Decorative Concrete Awards. The competition is open to DCC members and non-members.

Entries are invited in the following categories: overlays, cast-in-place stamped and special finishes, stained, polished concrete, polished overlays, countertops, vertical application, concrete artistry, multiple applications, architectural concrete, decorative environmental, and project video. With the exception of countertops, two awards may be given in each category, for projects 5,000 SF and less, and projects over 5,000 SF. Submissions are judged on craftsmanship, aesthetics, functionality and creativity.

The deadline for submission is September 30, 2017. The awards will be presented at the World of Concrete 2018. For more information, or to enter go to www.ascconline.org or call 1-866-788-2722.

The ASCC is a non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing the capabilities of those who build with concrete, and to providing them a unified voice in the construction industry. Members include concrete contracting firms, manufacturers, suppliers and others interested in the concrete industry such as architects, specifiers and distributors. There are approximately 725 member companies in the United States and 15 foreign countries. For more information visit the web site at www.ascconline.org or call 866-788-2722.