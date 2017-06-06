CASE Launches New Small-Frame Combination Vibratory Rollers

CASE Construction Equipment introduces the new DV23CC and DV26CC combination vibratory rollers. The new vibratory rollers compact with the front drum and deliver a smooth finish with rear pneumatic tires. An inline drum with tapered edge and high curb clearance offers precision compaction capabilities in tight spaces, and adjustable scrapers, an automatic vibration control system and a pressurized water system ensure a smooth, clean finish in a variety of asphalt applications.

With operating weights of 4,740 pounds and 4,916 pounds, and drum width of 39.4 inches and 47.2 inches, the DV23CC and DV26CC are ideal for walkways, residential driveways, bike paths, tennis courts, small parking lots and other small- to mid-size applications.

DV Series Vibratory Rollers

The DV Series combines a compact size, and excellent maneuverability and visibility, with the same control features found in many larger asphalt rollers. The DV23CC and DV26CC rollers feature a tapered inline drum in combination with rear pneumatic tires and high curb clearance, delivering a smooth asphalt finish right up to high curbs and other tight areas. DV Series compactors improve compaction times with a tighter turn radius, and an inline tapered drum reduces asphalt tearing when compacting around curves.

A 31.5 HP Tier 4 Interim engine delivers high centrifugal forces and frequencies at lower RPMs, making the machine more fuel efficient, while standard dual frequencies (3,480/3,960 VPM) further improve productivity. The automatic vibration control system provides automatic or operator-controlled start and stop to the drum.

The DV23CC and DV26CC feature an iso-mounted operator platform that minimizes vibration and reduces operator fatigue. A standard lateral-sliding seat provides operators with superior visibility to the drum edge on both sides of the machine. Like all CASE machines, the DV23CC and DV26CC are designed for groundline serviceability. All fluid ports, drains and service checkpoints are grouped on one side of the machine for simplified maintenance.

For more information on the entire lineup of CASE asphalt and soil compactors, visit CaseCE.com.