CASE Releases Limited Edition Red Skid Steer and Compact Track Loader Line in Honor of 175th Anniversary

CASE Construction Equipment has rolled out 175 limited edition red skid steer and compact track loaders in honor of the company’s 175th anniversary in 2017. The special edition loaders will be sold through CASE construction and agricultural dealers in the U.S. and Canada, and feature special badging that honors the milestone anniversary.

“The red skid steer and compact track loaders are an excellent way of connecting our construction and agricultural heritage in two core product lines that work heavily in both markets,” says John Dotto, brand marketing manager, CASE Construction Equipment. “It celebrates the milestone and gives our customers an opportunity to own a little bit of equipment history.”

Jerome Increase Case (2008 AEM Hall of Fame Inductee) founded the Racine Threshing Machine Works (now CASE) in Racine, Wisconsin in 1842. For a complete historical timeline of the company, and its technological contributions to both construction and agricultural equipment, visit CaseCE.com/northamerica/en-us/inside-case/heritage.