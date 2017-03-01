CASE to Donate more than $175,000 in Materials to Habitat for Humanity from CONEXPO Exhibit

Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas will receive 40,000 square feet of carpeting and padding, and 5,634 square feet of plywood for possible use in future projects or to sell in its secondhand home improvement stores.



CASE Construction Equipment will donate more than $175,000 in materials to Habitat for Humanity from its exhibit at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017. This includes 40,000 square feet of carpeting and padding and 5,634 square feet of finished plywood paneling. Habitat for Humanity, a leading global nonprofit that works in more than 1,400 communities throughout the United States and 70 countries worldwide, will put the materials to use on home building projects throughout the U.S.

CASE has partnered with exhibit provider Steelhead Productions to deploy a booth structure that will be re-used by other vendors for future events – and all marketing materials, signage and branding from the booth will be repurposed at CASE facilities and dealerships throughout North America. The goal: leave almost zero impact on landfills and waste services from the company’s exhibit at one of the world’s largest trade shows.

“Sustainability is a top priority for our company, and trade shows place a heavy burden on landfill space,” says Athena Campos, senior director of marketing, CASE Construction Equipment. “Giving back to the community is also core to our brand and our people. This initiative combines both efforts where we can reduce our wasteful footprint and simultaneously supply Habitat for Humanity with much-needed supplies for building new homes.”

“We are more than excited for this donation,” says Veronica Martinez, director of ReStore Donor Relations, Habitat for Humanity Las Vegas. “Partnerships such as this help us continue our mission in bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope.”

CONEXPO-CON/AGG runs March 7-11, 2017 in Las Vegas and is one of the world’s largest trade shows, covering 2.5 Million square feet. To follow along with all CASE activities at the show, visit CaseCE.com/CONEXPO.