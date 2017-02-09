GSSI Showcases Updated GPR Technology at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017

GSSI, the world’s leading manufacturer of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, will be showcasing its latest GPR technology at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017, to be held March 7-11, 2017, at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, Booth # S-62452. Technology to be featured includes the PaveScan® RDM asphalt density assessment tool, StructureScan™ Mini XT, and the UtilityScan® Pro utility detection tool.

The PaveScan RDM on display is an easy and affordable asphalt density assessment tool, ideal for uncovering problems that occur during the paving process, including poor uniformity and significant variations in density. PaveScan RDM helps avoid such premature failures as road raveling, cracking, and deterioration along joints. Seamlessly integrating with GPS systems, PaveScan RDM features a flexible, modular design that facilitates easy and efficient operation and data collection. It is available as a small, portable single sensor cart-based system or a three-sensor configuration using an extended cart or vehicle configuration. The system includes a cart, one to three sensors, a customized Panasonic ToughBook, Garmin Glo GPS, a concentrator box, and a variety of system accessories.

Also on display is the StructureScan Mini XT – the newest generation of GSSI’s popular all-in-one concrete inspection GPR system. Rugged, compact, and flexible, StructureScan Mini XT is a good choice for locating rebar, conduits, post-tension cables, and voids. The Mini XT can help identify structural elements, including pan deck and concrete cover, and can also provide real time determination of concrete slab thickness. The integrated concrete inspection tool comes with an antenna, positioning system, and control unit combination. Also on display with the StructureScan Mini XT is the new LineTrac™ XT accessory, which helps locate specific power sources in concrete, including AC power present in conduits.

Drop by the booth to see the UtilityScan Pro, the latest addition to the company’s popular UtilityScan GPR product line. UtilityScan systems are the industry standard for efficiently identifying and marking the location and depth of subsurface utilities, including gas, sewer, and communication lines. Featuring the SIR 4000 control unit, the UtilityScan Pro delivers the configurability and flexibility to address a wide range of utility applications. This advanced GPR system is ideal for locating gas, communications, sewer lines, and other metallic and nonmetallic targets, including underground storage tanks and PVC pipes.