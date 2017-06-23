GSSI unveils StructureScan Pro – Premier GPR system for concrete inspection and analysis

GSSI, the world’s leading manufacturer of ground penetrating radar (GPR) equipment, announces the launch of the StructureScan™ Pro, a premier concrete scanning system that can accurately inspect concrete, measure slab thickness, and locate voids. StructureScan Pro is the ideal system for locating rebar, post-tension cables, and conduits; conduct real tie surveys for core clearance or post process data for reports. It reaches depths ranging from 0-18-inches. The system includes the newly updated SIR® 4000 control unit and a choice of the popular 1600 MHz or high-resolution 2600 MHz antenna. With a basic antenna upgrade, the SIR-4000 controller can also be used for utility detection and deep void detection applications.

StructureScan Pro locates embedments in real-time, showing such information as focus mode, zoom data, depth calibration and target markers. It also allows users to create x-ray-like 3D images of a survey area. The intuitive data visualization features includes the ability to slice through each data layer. Additional features include multiple color themes and save image functionality.

The updated SIR 4000 controller used with the StructureScan Pro is designed to bridge the legacy of GSSI’s traditional analog antennas with next-generation of digital offerings. The updates bring the StructureScan 2D collection module to the controller, simplifying its use for the concrete construction industry. The module includes high frequency antenna-specific setups to ensure survey efficiency, and enables the controller to automatically recognize smart antenna setups.

The updated SIR 4000 also enables the option of on-the-fly automatic gain to better enhance the data display, while still saving the file in the original raw format for post processing. Fully integrated, the SIR 4000 provides a 10.4-inch high definition LED display, a simple user interface, and plug-and-play GPS integration. The SIR 4000 is designed with a number of exclusive features, including a cast aluminum chassis that offers superior temperature stability, and an impact resistant design that is fully IP 65 rated and can withstand tough jobsite conditions.

Offering the maximum in mobility, the StructureScan Pro system includes a lightweight, rugged handcart that is simple to transport. Also included is a seven-meter control cable, a rugged carrying case, two batteries and charger.

For more information call 603-893-1109, toll free 800-524-3011 or visit www.geophysical.com.