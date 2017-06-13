J.F. Kiely Construction Co. Recognized for its Safety Record

J.F. Kiely Construction Co., part of the Kiely Family of Companies, is a leading design build firm specializing in utility services, and has received the New Jersey Governor’s Occupational Safety and Health, Citation of Merit, and Recognition Awards for their achievement in the prevention of occupational injuries during the calendar year 2016.

“Receiving these awards is the direct result of the hard work of our team members to reduce and/or eliminate occupational hazards from our workplace,” said John M. Kiely, President of the Kiely Family of Companies. “My father and I will continue to foster a safety culture that allows all of our team members to work in an environment free of occupational hazards,” Kiely continued.

About the New Jersey State Industrial Safety Committee:

In accordance with N.J.S.A. 34:6A-15, the New Jersey State Industrial Safety Committee is established within the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The Committee membership is appointed by the Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development and is comprised of persons who have taken a prominent part in the field of accident prevention, or are responsible for accident prevention matters in the organization in which they are employed. The membership is a cross section of the various geographical areas of the State and various businesses and public sectors within the State.

The committee has various functions such as conducting the Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety and Health Awards Program, advising industries of safety promotions and conducting occupational safety and health training seminars, to industries and the public sector.

The Governor’s Annual Occupational Safety and Health Awards are based on the calendar year and are open to all private and public sector workplaces. Recognition Award is awarded to a facility or company for achieving a lost-time incidence rate of 3.0 or less for the calendar year. Citation of Merit is awarded to a company, facility, or department for working throughout the calendar year without lost time from a work-related injury or illness.

About J.F. Kiely Construction Co.:

J.F. Kiely Construction Co. is a standalone company residing in the Kiely Civil business unit of the Kiely Family of Companies and is a design/build provider of underground utility systems for the natural gas, petroleum and the water resources industries. Established in 1952, J.F. Kiely Construction Co. performs work for publically traded utility and energy companies, municipalities and private entities and employs hundreds of team members in multiple locations throughout Northeast.

For more information about J.F. Kiely Construction Co. please visit kielybuilds.com or contact James M. Pagano at (732) 222-4400.