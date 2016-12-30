Jim Hanson joins Curry Supply as Strategic Account Manager

MARTINSBURG, PA — Curry Supply Company is excited to announce that Jim Hanson has joined the organization as Strategic Account Manager.

Hanson comes to the company with more than 11 years of experience in Fleet Management from a large, reputable dealer in the Philadelphia area. His previous positions included Fleet Manager, Fleet Administrator/Purchasing Agent and Accounts Payable.

“I am very excited to be on board with Curry Supply and to be supporting the trucks and suppliers directly. My fleet management experience will be a value added tool that I can provide customers who are focusing on their return on investment,” says Hanson.

As Strategic Account Manager, Hanson will play a critical role in developing customer relationships, ensuring client satisfaction and identifying new opportunities for a large client base throughout the United States. He will represent Curry Supply’s entire product line including on-road water trucks, vacuum trucks, mechanics trucks, fuel/lube trucks, dump trucks, lube trailers and skids, winch trucks and flatbed trucks.

Hanson has his certifications in Certified Automotive Fleet Management and Certified Automotive Fleet Specialist. He will report to Ralph Dodge, Director of Business Development.

“We are very excited that Jim has joined the Curry Supply team,” said Jason Ritchey, president.

“His overall knowledge and fleet management experience will provide our customers a major value as they look for solutions to increase their sales and profitability.”

Customers can reach Hanson by phone at 800-345-2829, by email at sales@currysupply.com, or through the company website www.currysupply.com .