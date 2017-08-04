J&J adds stainless steel tanker to product line.

J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers, a leading manufacturer of dump bodies, trailers, and oil and gas equipment announced the completion of a new stainless steel Pressure Vacuum Tank (PVT). The 5460 gallon capacity tank was mounted on a Peterbilt chassis and will be used by an energy company to transport fresh water, treated water, and/or production water for the oil and gas industry.

“The stainless steel configuration allows customers to choose an alloy that is corrosion resistant, stronger, and one that provides a longer lasting alternative,” said Jason Cornell, sales manager at J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers. J&J tankers can be built in various configurations with capacities rang- ing from 3360 to 6000 gallons, and are outfitted with one piece aluminum hose trays, anti-surge interior baffles, top and rear manways, and plug and play vacuum pumps. Some popular options include J&J Armor Coat™ along the full length of the tank, tool boxes, and onboard scales.

About the Company:

J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers is a division of Somerset Welding & Steel and was founded in 1958. The company also operates J&J Truck Equipment, both located in Somerset, PA. Somerset Welding & Steel is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, serving clients worldwide. For more information, please contact Shahira Hoffman, visit www.jjbodies.com, email skh@jjbodies.com or call 814-444-3452.