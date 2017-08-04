Hard Hat News

Your Heavy Construction Resource

J&J adds stainless steel tanker to product line.

J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers, a leading manufacturer of dump bodies, trailers, and oil and gas equipment announced the completion of a new stainless steel Pressure Vacuum Tank (PVT). The 5460 gallon capacity tank was mounted on a Peterbilt chassis and will be used by an energy company to transport fresh water, treated water, and/or production water for the oil and gas industry.

“The stainless steel configuration allows customers to choose an alloy that is corrosion resistant, stronger, and one that provides a longer lasting alternative,” said Jason Cornell, sales manager at J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers. J&J tankers can be built in various configurations with capacities rang- ing from 3360 to 6000 gallons, and are outfitted with one piece aluminum hose trays, anti-surge interior baffles, top and rear manways, and plug and play vacuum pumps. Some popular options include J&J Armor Coat™ along the full length of the tank, tool boxes, and onboard scales.

About the Company:
J&J Truck Bodies & Trailers is a division of Somerset Welding & Steel and was founded in 1958. The company also operates J&J Truck Equipment, both located in Somerset, PA. Somerset Welding & Steel is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, serving clients worldwide. For more information, please contact Shahira Hoffman, visit www.jjbodies.com, email skh@jjbodies.com or call 814-444-3452.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

Lee Publications

Country Folks

Country Folks Grower

Country Folks Mane Stream

Wine and Craft Beverage News

Hard Hat News

NAQN

WHEN

Pennysaver

Editor

Country-Editor

Lee Trade Shows

Empire State Producers Expo

Hard Hat Expo

Keystone Farm Show

National Angus Trade Show

Virginia Farm Show

WHEN Recycling Expo

Online Subscribers

Features

Join

Login

Read Now

Download

Account

MENU