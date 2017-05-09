JLG to participate in National Safety Stand-Down

JLG Industries, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation company and a leading global manufacturer of aerial work platforms and telehandlers, today announced it will participate in National Safety Stand-Down Week May 8th – May 12th, 2017.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and other federal safety agencies have designated the aforementioned week as their fourth annual National Safety Stand-Down. The event is a nationwide effort to remind and educate employers and workers across the construction industry of the serious dangers of falls. The full week is dedicated to encouraging employers to pause during their workday to give topic discussions, demonstrations and training on how to recognize hazards and to review the company’s safety policies and goals.

During the 2017 National Safety Stand-Down week, JLG® will be leading a number of discussions at customer locations throughout Virginia, New Jersey, Illinois, Tennessee and Oregon to discuss and demonstrate safe use of the company’s Low Level Access Equipment, including its EcoLift™ and LiftPod® product lines. These products are increasing in popularity for facilities maintenance, oftentimes replacing the use of traditional ladders and scaffolding to complete work at height.

“Education, advocacy and feedback is essential to facilitating a culture around safety,” says Randy Marzicola, Director – Business Development JLG Industries, Inc. “The National Safety Stand-Down is an opportunity for JLG to enhance communication about the importance of safety on job sites across the country. We are very excited to continue our support and participation through key job site events across the U.S.”

More than four million workers participated in National Safety Stand-Downs from 2014 – 2016. More are anticipated during throughout the 2017 event. To guide their efforts, OSHA has developed the official National Safety Stand-Down web site with information on conducting a successful stand-down. After events take place, employers will receive a personalized certificate of participation.

For additional information about the 2017 National Safety Stand-Down and events in your area, please visit https://www.osha.gov/StopFallsStandDown/calendar.html. For more information on JLG visit www.jlg.com today.