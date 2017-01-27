John Deere Improves Fuel Efficiency and Engine Performance in Utility-Class Wheel Loaders

Taking performance and reliability to a new level, John Deere introduces the 524K-II, 544K-II and 624K-II utility class wheel loaders with improved fuel economy to meet the needs of today’s contractors. The wheel loaders were developed for projects that require enhanced agility and ability on the jobsite or at the farm.

“Today, our customers strive to enhance their bottom line by any means necessary,” said Chris Cline, product marketing manager for utility wheel loaders, John Deere Construction & Forestry. “The K-Series-II lineup of utility wheel loaders can lower contractors’ daily operating costs by improving fuel economy up to 10 percent, enhancing our customer’s bottom line by increasing productivity and reducing downtime.”

The updated utility wheel loader lineup offers new standard five speed transmissions with optimized gear ratio changes. The wheel loaders, when paired with the John Deer PowerTech™ EPA Final Tier 4 (FT4)/EU Stage IV diesel engines, enable operators to work in any job site environment, even in nonattainment areas.

The PowerTech engine delivers impressive torque — 524K-II (130 horsepower), 544K-II (163 horsepower) and 624K-II (186 horsepower) — to help sustain stable boom and bucket speed in and out of the pile for heaped loads, even in wet or hard packed material. Featuring reduced engine RPM during high fuel usage operations, the wheel loaders also boast excavator-style hydraulics that sense loads and deliver the flow needed for smooth combined functions and fast work cycles. The K-Series also offers increased hydraulic pump displacement to accommodate lower engine speeds.

Eliminating costly downtime, the 524K-II and 544K-II join the 624K-II in offering brake retractors to reduce brake drag, thus improving overall axle life. The new models are also equipped with remote battery terminals for faster and easier jump starting. These machines feature an optional right side platform and steps for easy access to the right side of the machine.

Operator comfort is pertinent to optimal productivity, which is why John Deere offers several standard features on the utility wheel loaders to make the operator’s job easier. An enhanced malfunction monitor with diagnostic and maintenance information, tinted glass, and a Level 1 sound suppression package that reduces engine noise heard by the operator and bystanders decrease operator fatigue and increase productivity on job sites that are in or around areas that have noise restrictions.

Fleet managers looking to get the most out of their 524K-II, 544K-II or 624K-II can rely on Ultimate Uptime featuring John Deere WorkSight™. With Ultimate Uptime, operators receive predelivery and followup inspections; three years of JDLink™ telematics, machine heath prognostics and remote diagnostics, and programming capability; and the ability to add dealer provided uptime solutions to customize the package to individual needs.

To learn more, visit www.johndeere.com or contact your local John Deere dealer.