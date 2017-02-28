Hard Hat News

Your Heavy Construction Resource

John Deere to Build on Machine Monitoring Legacy at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017

Since first connecting machines through telematics in 2000, John Deere has continually focused on leveraging machine data to improve customers’ uptime and their bottom lines. This focus sharpened in 2009 when the company took its first pioneering steps into active machine monitoring with factory-based collection, analysis, and reporting to product teams and key customers. The promise of turning data into valuable insights was being realized.

In 2011, John Deere exclusively offered customers remote diagnostics and programming services – and in the six years since, John Deere dealers have connected to, diagnosed, repaired, and reprogrammed over 150,000 machines – often without ever visiting the equipment in the field.

By 2012, tech-savvy John Deere dealers and internal John Deere customer support representatives were piloting ambitious machine monitoring efforts on behalf of uptime-conscious customers, and these best practices helped the adoption of the machine monitoring strategy across the John Deere network.

At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017, John Deere will build on this machine monitoring legacy with a new capability announcement and a fully-featured Machine Monitoring Center at the heart of their display representing the most significant commitment to uptime and machine health the company and its dealers have ever made.

To learn more, visit John Deere at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017, March 7 – 11, 2017 at booth N12525.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

code

Lee Publications

Country Folks

Country Folks Grower

Country Folks Mane Stream

Wine and Craft Beverage News

Hard Hat News

NAQN

WHEN

Pennysaver

Editor

Country-Editor

Lee Trade Shows

Empire State Producers Expo

Hard Hat Expo

Keystone Farm Show

National Angus Trade Show

Virginia Farm Show

WHEN Recycling Expo

Online Subscribers

Features

Join

Login

Read Now

Download

Account

MENU