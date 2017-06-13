Lift & Move USA to attend SkillsUSA annual conference

The Lift & Move USA program will promote careers in the crane, rigging and specialized transport industry to thousands of students and teachers at SkillsUSA’s annual conference in Louisville, KY, on June 19-23.

An estimated 7,000 students and 5,000 teachers will attend the organization’s annual National Leadership and Skills Conference in Louisville, providing an ideal opportunity for Lift & Move USA to promote the industry and its program of events. SkillsUSA is the national body that prepares school and college students for careers in trade and technical jobs.

Lift & Move USA will have a booth at the Skills Conference supported by Edwards Moving & Rigging and the IUOE union. Edwards will provide an SPMT plus operators, while IUOE will display a small Grove yard crane and a crane simulator.

Brett Melvin, executive director of Lift & Move USA, said the event presented a great opportunity for the program; “SkillsUSA’s annual convention is the nation’s largest gathering of students and teachers focusing on trade and technical jobs, so is the perfect venue for us to showcase the industry.

“By attending, we will be able to reach a very large number of students in a short period, and, just as important, inform thousands of the nation’s teachers about job opportunities for their students, both now and in the future.”

“We are very grateful to SC&RA member Edwards Moving & Rigging for supporting our presence at the Skills Conference, and for IUOE’s help in providing the crane and simulator.”

Lift & Move USA is a joint initiative of the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Association (SC&RA), publisher KHL Group, the National Commission for the Certification of Crane Operators (NCCCO), and the Specialized Carriers & Rigging Foundation (SC&R Foundation).

The program was started in 2015 and has now held six careers promotion events, hosted by SC&RA members in Chicago (IL), Tampa (FL), Long Beach (CA), Houston (TX) and Graham (NC). More than 2,700 students have attended the events.

The hosts to date have been Imperial Crane, TNT Crane, Buckner Construction, Bragg Companies, ALL Family of Companies and Lifting Gear Hire.

For more information on the program, please visit www.liftandmoveUSA.com.