MHA hosts 38th annual NE Public Works Expo

BOXBOROUGH, MA — Mark your calendar for the 38th annual Massachusetts Highway Association (MHA) New England Public Works Expo which will be held on Wednesday, September 20th and Thursday, September 21st at the Boxboro Regency (formerly Holiday Inn) in Boxborough, MA.

This two day expo showcases some of the region’s latest heavy equipment, construction, municipal and highway products and services. The show will also feature a complimentary barbecue for all attendees and vendors, coffee and donuts, a vendor appreciation reception, free educational sessions, and antique equipment displays.

According to Expo chairman Dave Capelle, the Expo is New England’s largest public works and construction show featuring more than 150 local, regional and national companies. This is a great opportunity for municipals and private companies to come and see the latest in new equipment for the industry. Nearly all vendors for last year’s show have signed on for the 2017 show, according to MHA representatives.

The free educational sessions will run on both days of the show. A complete listing of seminar topics and time will be on the show’s website at www.nepublicworksexpo.org as the topics and times are announced.

The vendor exhibits will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 20th and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 21st. Raffles will also be held throughout both days. Admission is free and complimentary tickets are available through Expo vendors and MHA county associations, as well as through local public works departments. More than 50,000 admission tickets will be distributed to show vendors.

Indoor spaces are located in the conference center with outdoor booths located outside the facility.

Vendor booths are still available. Information about vendor spaces can be obtained by contacting JC Marketing Associates at 781-245-7070 or by visiting the website at www.nepublicworksexpo.org .

Vendor lists will be available on the show website with a link to participating companies.

For additional information about the 2017 New England Public Works Expo, call Dayna at 781-245-7070.