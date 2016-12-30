New clamp-on bucket mount 36-Series snow pushers

Worksaver, Inc. offers the new bucket mount 36-Series Snow Pushers, designed to quickly connect to a wide choice of buckets on tractor loaders. These clamp-on snow pushers attach in minutes as they slide over and under the bucket’s cutting edge and are secured in place with two chain and turnbuckle assemblies. The bucket mount is made with 3-inch x 3-inch x ¼-inch tubing, with the lower tube extending 16-inches under the bucket and the upper tube extending 12-inches into the bucket.

The clamp-on 36-Series snow pushers are available in widths of eight or 10-feet and are offered with 1.5-inch x 8-inch reversible Ultra-rubber cutting edge. The rubber edge allows for use on asphalt as well as other surface types like decorative driveways, cobblestone or pavers. The pusher side plates of 36-inch x 36-inch x 5/16-inch material help to retain snow as it’s pushed forward, without leaving a windrow. Other features include a CNC formed seven gauge moldboard with two 4-inch industrial C channels for solid support. Adjustable skid shoes of abrasion resistant steel are standard.

Worksaver, Inc. manufactures agricultural, industrial, commercial and construction equipment for a variety of applications for property owners, farmers, ranchers, contractors and more. Worksaver also “builds with sunshine” by utilizing a 250Kw solar field to help provide a renewable energy source.

For more information contact Worksaver, Inc., P.O. Box 100, Litchfield, IL 62056-0100. Call 217-324-5973, fax 217-234-3356, visit www.worksaver.com , email sales@worksaver.com . Also find Worksaver on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.