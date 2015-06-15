OSC Manufacturing and Equipment Services Hosts Second Annual Open House

by Jon M. Casey

For the more than 400 people who attended OSC Manufacturing and Equipment Services’ second annual open house at their East Delavan Avenue location in Buffalo, the weather conditions were ideal. Sunny skies greeted everyone for the 4-hour event that featured a raffle drawing for a Bobcat Skid Steer Loader with proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish® Western New York. With a limited number (500) of $100 tickets entered in the drawing, the eventual winner, Andy Dorn, a retired banking professional, was delighted with the new addition to his property lawn care toolbox.

“I have a camp out in the country and this Bobcat will be perfect for snow removal,” he said. “I’ll be buying a snow blade to go on it. This will come in very handy!”

Jon M. Williams, President and CEO of OSC Manufacturing and Equipment Services, Inc., enjoyed presenting the Bobcat to Dorn while Make-A-Wish Western New York representative, Cary Fiorello, expressed the organization’s gratitude for the contribution from The OSC Charitable Foundation, host of the raffle event. With the expectation of additional donations before day’s end, approximately $50,000 will have been donated to the charity.

As attendees enjoyed food and drink provided by Ted’s Hot Dogs and Charlie the Butcher, each a mainstay of traditional Buffalo food, they were able to tour the OSC facility as well. Representatives from the three major equipment lines that OSC represents, Link-Belt, Bell Trucks and SANY, were on hand to answer questions about their product lines. Additionally, OSC General Manager, Lenny Kostelnik, led tours of the parts and manufacturing segments of OSC. There, visitors were able to get a closer look at the excavator attachments that OSC manufactures. They also had an opportunity to examine the new Green Machine™ line of electric-powered equipment that OSC manufactures.

“We have been making grapples and concrete pulverizers for a number of years,” said Kostelnik. “The new Green Machine rechargeable electric light tower and our Green Machine electric mini-excavator are exciting new products that we are currently offering. We have been doing extensive testing of a number of the new mini-excavators in conjunction with National Grid, and we are very confident of the durability and power of this new mini. Our testing indicates that these minis are actually more powerful than comparative diesel-powered units.” [A detailed feature article on the Green Machine electric mini-excavator and Green Machine light tower will appear in an upcoming issue of Hard Hat News. Be sure to watch for it!]

For more information on OSC Manufacturing and Equipment Services, visit their website at www.oscequipment.com or give them a call at 716-856-3333.