Overcoming Addiction to Become an Inventor of The Dumpster Diaper

One New Jersey Man who has become a co-founding entrepreneur, an inventor of a new product for the demolition, hauling, dump truck industry and a family man.

Kevin Goldstein is the co-founder and owner of Jovin Demolition and inventor of the new product, The Dumpster Diaper. Jovin Demo offers interior demolition and carting services to anyone in the NY, NJ, CT area. They are located in Paterson, NJ which they chose based on real estate availability and for its convenient location to major highways. They get most of their customers from word of mouth, as their reputation speaks for itself. Their Dumpster Diaper customers currently come from online searches for tarp solutions.

The Dumpster Diaper product is unique because it solves a problem that no one else is trying to solve right now. founder and inventor Kevin Goldstein states,

“We created a product that closes the gap and stops loose debris from falling and hitting motorists and littering the roadway. We have all driven behind a truck that is spitting small (or large) rocks or pieces of debris and we all know it can cause cracked windshields or cause a motorist to swerve to avoid being hit. We have all seen these trucks and yet the drivers of these vehicles know that after a lot of use, the floor of the dumpster starts to bow from the weight of the debris and there is little that can be done about it. After a while, every box will have a gap and cause problems. We offer a $150 product that will fix that issue, rather than spending thousands of dollars to fix the truck, only to have it happen again over time.”

Kevin started his business with his friends and business partners in 1996, but their story goes back much further.

“I got my idea to go into the demolition business from working at one the largest demolition companies in the tri-state area. I worked there for about 5 and a half years before I realized that I can do the same job, and do it much better. I chose this type of work because I realized that if I was willing to put in the time and the hard work, the financial payoffs were real and within reach.

After discussing it with my two business partners, I purchased a 1976 dump truck and used my dad’s garage at his house as our shop. My partner and myself started doing residential jobs and then eventually got into commercial work. Not long after that, we rented more space, purchased more trucks and hired our first employees. 20 plus years later we are still making things happen together.

It has been a great experience working with my best friends. We each have our own responsibilities so we don’t get in each other’s way. We also all have different personalities and strengths, and when we come together it’s a complete team. I feel blessed to go to work with my two best friends from kindergarten every day.”

Kevin grew up in Saddle Brook, NJ and as a young student he was playing quarter back for the football team, pitcher for the baseball team, wrestling and playing point guard for the basketball team. As a teenager, he continued his love of sports, but also started working as a plumber’s helper at the ripe old age of 13.

Growing up, his family were his biggest cheerleaders. His father worked as a chemical operator and his mom worked in human resources, both with strong worth ethics that they passed on to their son.

“My mom and dad have been my number one supporters my entire life. My dad has always been there to help me do whatever task was needed. My dad told me when I was young that whatever I wanted in life I can have as long as I was willing to do whatever it took to get it. My dad also told me that as long as I worked I would always have money in my pocket.”

As for being an entrepreneur, Kevin says,

“I always knew that I would have my own business in some type of construction. I have always had the attitude that I can make it happen I as long as I am willing to do the work.

I attribute my current success to believing in myself and my business partners. We never quit when our backs were up against the wall, and continued to stay positive no matter how bad things looked. We also have put a lot of effort into creating a positive work environment and culture, always treating employees how we would like to be treated, which has gone a long way.”

Of course, it hasn’t always been an easy road. One of the huge hurdles that Kevin has had to deal with on a personal level was overcoming addiction and alcoholism.

“When living with addiction, nothing matters except your addiction. Not Family, not work, not friends. It takes over your life and controls everything you do. Most people never recover from addiction. I, however, had a moment of clarity where God stepped in and saved my life. I was blessed with friends in AA that took me under their wings and taught me how to live a sober life, and I have never looked back.

Today it’s been over ten years sober, and my life is amazing. I have the best wife in the world and three amazing boys that call me Dad. Our relationships mean the world to me. I continue to focus every day on working and providing for my family, in order to give them the best life possible.”

Would you change anything?

“I’d tell myself to do it all the same. Without the heartaches and mistakes, I wouldn’t be who I am and where I am at today, plus the mistakes that I’ve made have also taught me what to avoid in the future.”

Currently Jovin Demo has 90 employees plus the new product of The Dumpster Diaper on their horizon. What does the future hold? Kevin states, “I don’t look into the future too far. I live in the present and focus on my goals each day. I’ve found out along my journey in life that the more I stay in the present my future usually turns out just fine.