SnowEx STORM SEEKER Headlamps Offer Optimal Reliability, Brighter Beams for Truck Plows

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – The new STORM SEEKER™ halogen headlamps from SnowEx® offer significant durability and illumination improvements for users of SnowEx truck plows.

The STORM SEEKER headlamps are uniquely designed to reliably deter water ingression. The reflector-to-housing seal features a built-in vent that allows moisture to exist, but not enter. In addition to fighting water ingression, an improved lens seal uses dual adhesive bead channels to ensure secure attachment of the lens. The lamps have passed an IPX9K pressure washing protection test. They have also passed a humidity test, thanks in part to improved venting through the use of GORE-TEX® patches.

Replacing SnowEx’s previous single cavity headlamp, the STORM SEEKER’s dual cavity lamp allows individual cavities to be optimized for low and high beam functions. Using H9/H11 bulbs, the low beams are 17 percent brighter and six percent wider to put down more light in front of the plow and to the sides for safer plowing. High beams are 36 percent brighter and illuminate 35 percent farther, allowing plow operators to see more of the road ahead.

An enhanced mounting bracket design provides vibration dampening, along with better structural balance and flexibility to withstand jarring shocks and vibrations from plow tripping events and general use.

To avoid interference with the hood, the headlamp casing is 3 to 3.5-inches less deep than the previous lamp design. This shallow casing also eliminates the need for additional brackets.

SnowEx is proud to be a part of Douglas Dynamics, North America’s premier manufacturer and upfitter of commercial vehicle attachments and equipment and home to the most trusted brands in the industry. For more than 65 years, the Company has been innovating products that not only enable people to perform their jobs more efficiently and effectively, but also enable businesses to increase profitability. For more information, visit www.snowexproducts.com.