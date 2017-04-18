Timothy Hansen Named General Manager at Intertractor America Corporation

ELKHORN, Wisc. – Timothy Hansen has joined ITM Group as General Manager of Intertractor America Corporation, a leading designer and manufacturer of earthmoving crawler undercarriages and track frames.

Prior to joining Intertractor America, Hansen was director of aftermarket sales for undercarriage manufacturer Berco of America, Inc. He has also had leadership roles in account development and sales management for key accounts in manufacturing for the heavy equipment industry. Hansen has an MBA degree and is completing an MS in Strategic Planning and Leadership from Michigan State University, as well as a BS in Technical Management.

“I am excited to welcome Tim to our group,” said Oscar Bernardoni, ITM Group general manager. “Given his experience and knowledge of the industry, we are confident Tim is the right person to help us achieve our immediate and long-term goals for the company.”

“I look forward to leading this highly professional team at ITM/Intertractor,” said Hansen. “With their focus on providing customers with a high level of customer service and industry leading undercarriage components, everyone will understand the commitment being made at ITM/Intertractor.”

Intertractor America Corporation is the base for Italtractor ITM’s, a subsidiary of Titan International, Inc., Undercarriage Division in North America. Our headquarters and manufacturing facility is located in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. Intertractor America is responsible for the design, engineering, manufacturing and assembly of earthmoving crawler undercarriages and track frames from 1.5 to 500 tons. Engineering design and development activity is fully integrated in a global system. Intertractor America and our branch in Winston-Salem, NC, distribute complete undercarriage and components to the North American Original Equipment Manufacturers. We serve the following markets: construction, mining, utility, material recycling, road building, underground construction, agricultural, and forestry industries. For more information, visit www.group-itm.com.