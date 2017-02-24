What to expect at CONEXPO-CON/AGG

Allen a leader in professional quality site prep and concrete placing and finishing equipment, announced the debut of their newest form riding paver. The Allen 255T4 is a Tier 4 Final diesel powered paver that can do the work of larger more expensive pavers in many applications. Come see the 255T4 alongside other Allen equipment at ConExpo-Con/Agg in Las Vegas, NV, March 7-11 in Booth No. B7213.

AEC is a family owned, American provider of high quality equipment that is sold and rented through a network of dealers and rental centers around the world. For more information, visit the AEC website at www.alleneng.com .

DICA will display it’s ‘Made in the USA’ SafetyTech® outrigger pads and FiberMax® crane pads from two booth locations at ConExpo-Con/Agg — C20571 and G4011. SafetyTech outrigger pads provide a super strong, rigid and easy to use foundation for a wide variety of outrigger enabled equipment, including mobile cranes, digger derricks, hi-lift aerials and concrete pumps.

Patent pending FiberMax® crane pads are engineered to provide maximum strength and rigidity for cranes with higher lifting capacities. With crush ratings up to 1000 psi and rated capacity of up 375,000-pounds.

Thunder Creek Equipment‘s all-new Multi-Tank Trailers (MTT) are the first fuel and service trailers designed to legally transport bulk diesel on the road without requiring drivers to maintain a CDL or HAZMAT endorsement (Title 49 (CFR49) – local regulations may apply). They also have redesigned their Service and Lube Trailer (SLT) to include a new chassis and front-end design, expanded storage in the front and rear utility boxes, and a modular design that allows owners to add new features and components at any time after purchase. Visit them at booth C22521 (Central Hall).

Crane users are encouraged to visit Zero Emission Equipment, LLC, in the Gold Lot, booth G1412.

With an all electric operating system, the company’s Zeecrane carry deck cranes are ideal for operations that require lower to no emission equipment to comply with job site environmental requirements. The load lifting, self-propelled cranes are easy to maneuver, even in tight spaces.

The unique carry deck cranes incorporate an all electric operating system that uses maintenance free batteries to power the machine. The zero emission power system is ideal for all construction sites, including those that require low noise equipment, as well as enclosed environments or confined spaces where an internal combustion engine cannot be used, such as manufacturing facilities, warehouses and oil refineries.

CASE’s booth #N11825 (North Hall Equipment Row) will include major new — product introductions and line extensions. Attendees will be among the first ever to see these new products – including one entirely re-designed product line and a new crossover concept sure to be a show highlight.

Caterpillar also rolls out new machines and technology in the large North Hall, (booth 10924) and Gold Lot booth 4490.

Caterpillar will present its extensive line of machines and technology and its unmatched customer support capabilities. With 40 machines on display in two different exhibit areas totaling 60,000 square feet, Caterpillar’s presence is among the largest at the show. But it’s not all about size. Cat® Connect Technologies for machine control and monitoring will share the spotlight with the iron it enhances — ranging from a skid steer loader to a 96-ton excavator.