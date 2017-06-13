Yoder & Frey initiates recruitment drive as part of rapid expansion plan

Yoder & Frey (leading auctioneers of heavy construction equipment in the USA) is looking to significantly expand operations by recruiting 14 new permanent US territory managers over coming months.



“Yoder & Frey is currently on a planned growth program,” commented Peter Clark, CEO of Yoder & Frey. “With increased visibility in the sector, greater market knowledge and more exposure to the global market place, we’re already seeing a significant upturn at our auctions with increases in volumes and hammer totals. Our decision to recruit new territory managers will quickly help further build our position by raising brand awareness and result in more of the right used and near new equipment being consigned into our forthcoming auctions.”

Yoder & Frey is seeking territory managers to cover areas across the USA that include Georgia, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, New York, Kentucky and Tennessee. In each case their role will be to identify and work with potential consignors and secure heavy equipment consignments and fill the regional auction yards ahead of each scheduled sale. Liaison with international sites around the globe will also be required, particularly if shipping equipment to or from these locations will result in auction prices for the consignments being maximized.

In each case the new Yoder & Frey territory managers will be self-starters and machinery enthusiasts with proven equipment knowledge and established sales networks. They will be expected to build rapport with customers, be available to travel internationally and will become key part of the rapidly growing team. Each role has an attractive base salary plus an uncapped, performance-based bonus, includes company car and other benefits plus ongoing professional training and development.

Peter Clark continued: “Whilst exports of new US manufactured construction equipment has been declining over recent years, domestic sales have remained buoyant and there is a thriving used equipment market here that’s poised to soar over the next few years. With President Trump now promising to ‘rebuild America’ and a growing number of major infrastructure projects, said to be valued at approaching US$150 billion being scheduled, we will be perfectly positioned to support this growth by being part of the solution. Having the right people in place to manage this growth is vital which is why were actively looking to recruit new territory managers now and with them successfully expand our operation.”

Bidding has been brisk at all the recent Yoder & Frey auctions with considerable interest being shown in the vast majority of the quality used heavy machinery and commercial lots being sold. Internet bidding has also featured heavily at each of these sales with a significant jump being reported in the number of lots being successfully sold via this route, clearly demonstrating the international appeal and growing demand for quality used construction and related equipment. Buyers from across the USA and from upwards of 90 countries worldwide have already signed up and used the new online platform.

Yoder & Frey pioneered the now famous annual winter sale in Kissimmee, Florida over 40 years ago, plus regularly holds other sales there each year. Upcoming events include auctions in Ashland, OH on June 21st, with sales in Kissimmee in Florida, Darlington, Pennsylvania and Saugatuck, MI in September and beyond.

Full details and a catalogues for any of the forthcoming auctions are available at www.yoderandfrey.com/ and bidders can pre-register for the free internet bidding online. For any other inquiries please contact Yoder & Frey by email at info@yoderandfrey.com or call 001 419.865.3990